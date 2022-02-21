Utah Retirement Systems Sells 8,800 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,228,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,570,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $222.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,241,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.46.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

