Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 458,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.37. 8,780,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,476,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

