Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Position Decreased by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $256,168.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 976,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,626. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

