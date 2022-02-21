Atria Investments LLC Has $34.63 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,091,000 after acquiring an additional 85,338 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $399.29. 10,570,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,418,468. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $341.92 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

