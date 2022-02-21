Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.86. 21,103,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,109,109. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

