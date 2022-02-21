Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $63,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.41. 1,201,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,353. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

