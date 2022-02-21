Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Campion Asset Management’s 4th Largest Position

Campion Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Campion Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.01. 4,809,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,610,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

