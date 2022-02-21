Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $669,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,529 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Target accounts for about 0.4% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $40,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,006. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,550 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

