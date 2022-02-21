Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $95.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average of $100.97. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

