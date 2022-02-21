Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $425,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Comcast by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

CMCSA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.64. 21,220,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,771,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

