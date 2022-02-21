Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Solar by 29.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5,084.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.58.

First Solar stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $68.57. 881,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,285. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.39 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

