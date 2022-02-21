Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.21.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,862. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.