Brokerages Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Target Price at $61.21

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $62.09. 1,048,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,862. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

