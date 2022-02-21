Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$11.66 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Raymond James upgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of EFX stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.60. 290,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,452. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$11.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The firm has a market cap of C$681.56 million and a PE ratio of 14.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

