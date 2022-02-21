Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.11.

ZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Zymergen news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $103,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,035 shares of company stock worth $561,546.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $120,000. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 47,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,147. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. Zymergen has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $52.00.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

