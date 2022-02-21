Analysts Set Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Target Price at $9.11

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.11.

ZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

ZY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 47,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,147. Zymergen has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32.

In other news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $27,338.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,035 shares of company stock valued at $561,546 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zymergen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,563,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 91,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,014,000. Data Collective II GP LLC bought a new position in Zymergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,383,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,438,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,349,000. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

