Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after buying an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $804,280,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $133.42. 10,691,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,930,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average is $113.57. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

