Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 16.1% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 883.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Square by 4.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Square to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.19.

SQ traded down $6.30 on Monday, reaching $97.72. 20,520,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,392,688. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.12. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.83 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.33, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

