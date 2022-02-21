iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,973 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,464.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after buying an additional 1,005,610 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,729. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $38.15 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.

