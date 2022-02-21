Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $945,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Mastercard by 543.6% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Mastercard by 38.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 20.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 844,466 shares of company stock worth $298,977,897 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $369.95. 4,083,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,667. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $363.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

