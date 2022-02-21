Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 341.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,522 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.43.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $8.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.42. 76,125,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,084,699. The company has a market cap of $591.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.16. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

