Laffer Tengler Investments Has $1.23 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 128.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Equinix were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.24.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total value of $550,726.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,782 shares of company stock worth $15,943,095. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $692.94. 536,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,076. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $756.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $793.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.22%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

