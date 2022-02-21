Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 11,143 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Discovery were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Discovery by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Discovery by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Discovery by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,455,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,394. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

