Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.75 Million

Brokerages expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to post $8.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Beam Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87,400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $50.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $46.67 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

BEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.14.

NASDAQ BEAM traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,594. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $62,221,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $7,895,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

