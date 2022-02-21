Brokerages Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.75 Million

Brokerages expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to post sales of $8.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Beam Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87,400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $50.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.67 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beam Therapeutics.

BEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

BEAM traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $67.02. The company had a trading volume of 613,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,594. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.15. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

