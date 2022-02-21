Analysts Expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will report $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endeavor Group.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 35.07.

EDR traded up 0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching 30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,656. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is 28.46.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

