Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $99.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,994. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.