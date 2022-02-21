Analysts Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.42). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. 26,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,588. The stock has a market cap of $410.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.74. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

In related news, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911. 13.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 60,343 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Provention Bio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its position in Provention Bio by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 5,895,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after buying an additional 1,700,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Provention Bio by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

