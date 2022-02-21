EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 94,188 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 82.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,188 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $53.59. 2,146,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

