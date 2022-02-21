Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.800-$18.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PH traded down $2.99 on Monday, reaching $300.03. 554,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,306. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.71. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $269.38 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.47.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

