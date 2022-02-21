ERn Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.7% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after buying an additional 1,597,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,754 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $106.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
