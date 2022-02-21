YVS.Finance (YVS) Market Cap Reaches $128,761.24

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $128,761.24 and $35,164.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance launched on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,268,469 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

