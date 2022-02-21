Wing Finance Reaches Market Cap of $21.03 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $9.01 or 0.00023157 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a market cap of $21.03 million and $6.21 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.63 or 0.06957353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.00 or 0.99807574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00048459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051082 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,335,252 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

