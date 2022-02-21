BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 2.29% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $144,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,547. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $96.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.74.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

