KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $19.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $856.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,833,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,650,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $860.64 billion, a PE ratio of 174.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $980.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $918.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $943.03.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total value of $2,600,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,915,959 shares of company stock worth $1,917,752,797. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

