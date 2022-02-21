Laffer Tengler Investments Grows Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FANG traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.47. 2,856,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,532. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day moving average of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

