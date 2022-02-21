Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $732,000 Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYR. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.51. 8,281,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,063,479. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $84.05 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.58.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

