Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,834 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innovative Portfolios raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $163.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,423,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.42 and its 200-day moving average is $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

