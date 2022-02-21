Utah Retirement Systems Has $36.84 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Accenture were worth $36,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $321.18. 2,421,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

