iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stake Cut by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 981,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,005 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,570,299 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41.

