Atria Investments LLC Purchases 4,357 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,239.0% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 36,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,225,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.0% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $579.99. 1,970,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,300. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.68. The stock has a market cap of $239.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.