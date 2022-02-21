Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,606. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.30 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

