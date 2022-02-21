-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). Loop Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Loop Industries.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04).

LOOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $19.50 price objective on Loop Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.72. 207,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,650. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.