NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.45.

NUVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 3,406.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 456,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,979. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -99.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.27.

NuVasive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

