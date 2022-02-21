Idle Hits Market Capitalization of $5.24 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00003525 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $86,863.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044211 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,725.91 or 0.06990687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,849.70 or 0.99631160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00048590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051064 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,811,862 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

