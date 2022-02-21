Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 820,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,679. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,165 shares of company stock worth $1,218,529 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brinker International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 58,641 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Brinker International by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Brinker International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.