Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $23.42 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $23,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 227,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.70. 941,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,018. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.79 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

