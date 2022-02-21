Campion Asset Management Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Campion Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMXC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 355.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

EMXC traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.91. 2,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,509. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $57.43 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

