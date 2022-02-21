Campion Asset Management Trims Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Campion Asset Management reduced its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up 1.5% of Campion Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.84. 193,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,885. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.14. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $117.49 and a 12-month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

