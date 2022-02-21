Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 1.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $62.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

